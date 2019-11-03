COMMENT:

South Africa's Rugby World Cup success cannot be defined solely in a rugby context. No, this is a triumph for all those who believe in sport's power to unite and inspire.

As New Zealand continues to process its disappointment, surely if there's one nation we can embrace claiming the Webb Ellis Cup it's South Africa, our fiercest and most respected rugby foe.

The Springboks defeating England to claim their third global crown won't fix all problems in their deeply-troubled land but it will, again, help break down barriers, just as the 1995 success did.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Twenty-four years on from those

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.