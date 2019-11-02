Tonga have claimed arguably the biggest scalp in rugby league history as they defeated the World Champion Australian side.

Australia led at half time but two tries early in the second half drove the Tongans to the incredible victory.

Tonga beat New Zealand at the World Cup before last week beating Great Britain last week and then claiming the big scalp of the Kangaroos in front of the vocal crowd that packed out Eden Park in Wellington.

"Can you believe this?" Warren Smith asked.

Advertisement

Braith Anasta admitted he had "goosebumps" after the stirring victory.

Tongan prop Siosiua Taukeiaho praised the fans for turning out for the game and said "it feels good to beat all three tier one teams".

"I'm confident in our team, we've fought really hard and really well during the least couple of years," he said. "Wasn't really expecting this this early but the boys fought really well. We don't do it for ourselves, we do it for all these people who are here to support us."

To put that game in context, that marks just Australia’s 100th Test loss since their first official game in 1908. #RoosTonga — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) November 2, 2019

Aside from the 17 Kangaroos on the field and Australia’s coaching staff, I doubt any person is upset by that result. What a moment in rugby league. #RoosTonga — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) November 2, 2019

Rugby league legends praised the Tongan stars but roasted the Aussie stars.

On Channel 9, Andrew Johns said Australia was "really poor" but Tonga players' sacrifices have lifted the side to the the level they reach.

But NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler stuck the boot in to the Kangaroos.

"A few of the Australians were just waiting for the season to finish," Fittler said. "If Mal is fair dinkum, he's ,most probably looking at the game thinking we need a few different players there. They just didn't put their hands up for the big moments, took really easy options and let each other, and like Gus said, let Australia down. Really poor standard. They set a really good standard in Illawarra (last week) and they didn't back it up at all. There's a good chance a few of those blokes won't be there next year."

“They let Australia down, they let the jersey down… There’s a good chance a few of these blokes won’t be there next year”



Joey, Freddy and Sam DESTROY the Kangaroos after their stunning loss to Tonga.



Watch #RoosTonga LIVE on @9Gem

#TripleHeader #9WWOS #OceaniaCup pic.twitter.com/iBE5NW0sTu — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) November 2, 2019

Fittler slammed the likes of Daly Cherry Evans and Latrell Mitchell's performances as Johns said the Kangaroos didn't respect Tonga.

Advertisement

Michael Ennis said it was "incredible" while Greg Alexander said it was even better with Tonga not having recognised halves.

"For us as Australians, I'm in shock," Ennis said. "I haven't seen Australia get beat like that for such a long time. But what a moment for Tonga."