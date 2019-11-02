COMMENT:

World Cup finals are a totally different beast. Just ask England.

The hardest challenge for any team or individual in sport is repeating peak performance.

Last week England played their final. That much we now know to be true.

England rose to the upper echelons of their capabilities and physically bullied the All Blacks out of the World Cup.

Tonight they could not get back there. Not even close. Psychologically, maybe, they were guilty of getting one step ahead. Only they will know for sure.

Before we delve any further into England's incredible malaise it's important to stop and

