COMMENT:

A black South Africa captain holding aloft the Webb Ellis Cup at a packed stadium in Yokohama says rugby can bring hope.

A World Cup where Japan upstaged two Six Nations teams and sold more than 200,000 replica jerseys says rugby can grow in new frontiers.

A World Cup won by a side humiliated 57-0 by the All Blacks in 2017 says it's pointless trying to make predictions about what might happen in the next two years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some will believe South Africa's victory signals a tectonic shift in world rugby. They beat an England team, after all, that dispatched

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.