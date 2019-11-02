COMMENT:

How good was it to see Ben Smith skipping about like a young colt, scoring tries for fun against Wales?

His was a sign-off for the ages, a display as emphatic as the left-hand push in the mush delivered to Wales halfback Tomos Williams as Smith scored his second try in the All Blacks' 40-17 win over a depleted (six first choice players missing) but game Welsh side.

It was how all departing All Blacks should finish – leaving you wanting more – and the 33-year-old Smith pulled out a bravura performance to revitalise what had been, overall, a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.