How the players rated in the All Blacks' 40-17 bronze medal win over Wales.

1. Joe Moody - 7

Ran 30-odd metres to score the game's opening try. Got stuck into his grunt work, was good defensively and ran some strong supporting lines.

2. Dane Coles - 6

Advertisement

Made a strong start to the game but succumbed to a calf injury 24 minutes into the contest.

3. Nepo Laulala - 5

Did some good work around the breakdown and on the defensive side of the ball. Had an issue or two at the scrum though.

4. Brodie Retallick - 8

Got stuck into his work at the breakdown, flashed some slick offloading ability to send Moody away for the first try, tackled well and was strong at set pieces.

5. Scott Barrett - 5

Tackled well but seemed to offset everything good he did by conceding penalties which allowed Wales to put pressure on.

Scott Barrett brings in a lineout. Photo / AP

6. Shannon Frizell - 6

Advertisement

Despite his ability to run the ball, he struggled to get involved in open play on attack. He did some good work defensively and was reliable at set pieces.

7. Sam Cane - 8

Was at his pesting best at the breakdown, securing a turnover inside the opening moments of the game. Was a juggernaut defensively, making plenty of bone-crunching tackles.

8. Kieran Read - 9

If anyone thought none of the players cared about this game, Read's performance put that to rest. The captain worked tirelessly across the park - tackling well, taking some strong carries and making a contest of opposition lineouts.

9. Aaron Smith - 8

A performance reflective of his play against Ireland, Smith made some great plays both in open play and from the back of the ruck. His distribution and kicking game were both crisp and he made the right decision on when to run the ball.

10. Richie Mo'unga - 8

Looked to test the Welsh defence at every opportunity he got and showed plenty of pace when he decided to put his foot down, breaking the line a handful of times. His kicking game was strong and he made plenty of tackles.

11. Rieko Ioane - 5

Looked threatening when he had room to wind up but struggled to get himself involved in the game at times and was let down by poor handling.

12. Sonny Bill Williams - 9

This was classic Sonny Bill rugby. He ran some great supporting lines, beat defenders and was impressive with his offloading game - assisting on linebreaks and tries.

13. Ryan Crotty - 7

Quitely went about his business making tackles and running the football with intent. Was rewarded for some good supporting play with a try.

14. Ben Smith - 8

A massive fend en route to his second try was the exclamation point to cap off a great All Blacks career. Had the odd defensive lapse, but gave one last vintage performance in the black jersey.

Ben Smith's fend of Tomos Williams was a highlight of the All Blacks' win. Photo / Getty Images

15. Beauden Barrett - 8

Led the team in running metres, always seemed to be there in support if he wasn't the one to start the break, and made the most of his opportunities.

Reserves: Liam Coltman – 7, Atu Moli – 6, Angus Ta'avao – 6, Patrick Tuipulotu – 7, Matt Todd – 5, Brad Weber – 8, Anton Lienert-Brown – 6, Jordie Barrett - 6.