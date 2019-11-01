How the players rated in the All Blacks' 40-17 bronze medal win over Wales.

1. Joe Moody - 7

Ran 30-odd metres to score the game's opening try. Got stuck into his grunt work, was good defensively and ran some strong supporting lines.

2. Dane Coles - 6

Made a strong start to the game but succumbed to a calf injury 24 minutes into the contest.

3. Nepo Laulala - 5

Did some good work around the breakdown and on the defensive side of the ball. Had an issue or two at the scrum though.

4. Brodie Retallick - 8

