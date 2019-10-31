Adam Blair had given up on playing for the Kiwis again.

He took a call from coach Michael Maguire four months ago to say he wasn't needed for the test against Tonga, which was no surprise, given the amount of top New Zealand forwards tearing up the NRL. It didn't help that Blair was in the middle of a poor season.

His Kiwis chapter, and a stellar international career, looked over.

"Most probably I didn't think it was going to come [again] this year, or ever to be honest," Blair told the Herald . "As the years have gone on

