Zane Tetevano has made the most of his second chance.

The Sydney Roosters prop will be in the Kiwis' run-on side for their clash against Great Britain at Eden Park on Saturday night, capping off an emotional 180 degree turn.

Sacked by the Newcastle Knights in 2014 when he was convicted and fined $440 for punching and breaking a taxi window, Tetevano was back in court soon afterwards, pleading guilty to eight charges, including two counts each of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, after incidents involving his former girlfriend. After pleading guilty, he was sacked by the Manly Sea Eagles, who offered him a contract after Newcastle had cut him.

He was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of nine months, but later had his sentence overturned on appeal.

Advertisement

He spent almost three years out of the NRL, working on improving himself as a person and taking part in a number of educational courses, in particular relating to alcohol and respect for women, before being offered a lifeline by the Sydney Roosters in 2017.

Since then, he's became an important part of the Roosters pack, playing a role in their back-to-back Premiership-winning campaigns over the past two years.

Now, the 28-year-old from Tokoroa is preparing for the biggest game of his career.

"It's been a long journey, but it's a journey I'm happy about. There's been a lot of ups and downs but I know that I've worked really hard to be here," he said.

"After this test series has been done I can sit down and probably start crying."

It's been a whirlwind month for Tetevano, who missed out on the opportunity to claim a second Premiership ring, being a late exclusion from the Grand Final squad. He gave his 2018 ring to his grandfather, who later passed away and was buried with the ring.

Being a big part of the team, Roosters coach Trent Robinson gave his 2019 ring to Tetevano.

"Missing out on that grand final, I still felt like I was a part of it in spirit. I played 23 games in that season but I knew I put a lot of hard work into helping our team get to where we were.

Advertisement

"I just feel like 'well if I didn't play that game it's okay', now I'm ready to represent my country, showcase my craft, and play some decent football."

Tetevano will start alongside Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves at prop on Saturday after being used mainly for impact off the bench in his NRL career.

Getting his first start for the Kiwis, Tetevano said he was looking forward to the emotions of the game.

"I'm keen to do the haka first up and then have that emotion go through.

"Being on the bench for most of my career, you come off and cool down for a bit. But getting a start and amongst everything on the same level, I'm excited and keen to knuckle down."