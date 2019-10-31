Zane Tetevano has made the most of his second chance.

The Sydney Roosters prop will be in the Kiwis' run-on side for their clash against Great Britain at Eden Park on Saturday night, capping off an emotional 180 degree turn.

Sacked by the Newcastle Knights in 2014 when he was convicted and fined $440 for punching and breaking a taxi window, Tetevano was back in court soon afterwards, pleading guilty to eight charges, including two counts each of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, after incidents involving his former girlfriend. After pleading guilty, he was sacked by the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.