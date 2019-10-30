Wide barrier follows a pattern for Kiwis in Melbourne.

New Zealand's horror run with draws in the major races of the Victorian carnival has continued with superstar mare Melody Belle to start from barrier 13 in her A$1 million assignment at Flemington on Saturday.

But that hasn't stopped bookies opening her the post-draw favourite as she tries to give the Kiwis their richest win on Australian soil in over two and half years.

Fresh off becoming the first horse to claim the Hawke's Bay Triple Crown, Melody Belle looked to have found the perfect race in the A$1m Empire Rose. Not only is it mares only but weight-for-age, meaning even with her rating of 114 being four points higher then her nearest rival and a staggering 39 points more than her lowest rated one, the entire 16-mare field carry the same weight as Melody Belle.

And the best miler mares in Australia are either in the Golden Eagle in Sydney on Saturday (Arcadia Queen) or missing this week after starting in the Cox Plate (Mystic Journey) last Saturday.

So while trainer Jamie Richards is confident he has pulled the right rein by choosing Saturday's race over a myriad of other options, her wide barrier is at least annoying as the 1600m distance has one of the shorter runs to the first bend of all the starting points at Flemington.

"The draw isn't great but we will have a look at the speed map and talk about it after that," says Richards.

"But the race stacks up well for her and we are happy to be there.

"She worked very well on the course proper yesterday (Tuesday) and she is going to present there in good order."

Melody Belle will be ridden by Opie Bosson, who is in good touch, and is quoted between $3 and $3.50 depending who punters shop with.

Her wide draw follows a pattern for New Zealand-trained horses in the richest races of the Melbourne carnival this spring, with Long Jack to jump from the outside barrier in the A$2m Victoria Derby two races after the Empire Rose on Saturday.

Melody Belle's stablemate Te Akau Shark had to overcome the extreme outside barrier on his way to third in the Cox Plate last Saturday and The Chosen One drew off the track in the Caulfield Cup the previous Saturday.

The Chosen One has fared much better in the draw for the A$300,000 Lexus on Saturday in which he starts from barrier three with fellow Waikato galloper Sir Charles Road in barrier nine. The Chosen One is equal second favourite for the 2500m group three, the winner of which gets automatic entry into the Melbourne Cup. If he doesn't win his connections face a nervous wait as last night he still sat 26th in the order of entry for the 24-strong Cup as soreness concerns over two of the Europeans ranked above him started to ease.

Sir Charles Road, who is a $17 chance in the Lexus, needs to win to make the Melbourne Cup field.

Meanwhile, Richards confirmed Te Akau Shark has returned home in great condition but that Equinox is out of the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton next week after his expensive failure at Te Rapa on Monday.

Jockey hurt

Donavan Mansour faces an extended break on the sidelines after breaking his pelvis in a shock incident at Te Aroha yesterday.

Mansour was airlifted to hospital after his mount panicked near the starting gates before race two and flipped, landing on him.

The 34-year-old, who was aboard first-starter Lets Roc, is understood to have had surgery on his pelvis last night.

While that will sideline him from the saddle for the summer, reports from the track were he had thankfully suffered no spinal damage in the incident that saw the meeting put back nearly two hours.

Mansour has made a good impression since moving from South Africa and has ridden 11 winners this season, on the back of 29 wins last season. He also rode Vigor Winner to win the Cambridge Breeders' Stakes and Helena Baby to win the listed Opunake Cup.