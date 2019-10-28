The Warriors and Blues will host a double-header for league and rugby fans next season.

The Warriors will host the Canberra Raiders at Eden Park on Saturday, March 21 at 5pm in the NRL before the Blues and Brumbies meet in Super Rugby at 7.35pm.

The announcement came as the NRL side revealed their schedule for the 2020 season.

The Warriors will use four different stadiums for their home games next year with nine at Mount Smart Stadium, one at Eden Park and one each in Wellington and in Brisbane.

The unveiling of the draw today has confirmed five of their 12 home games have been set down for Saturdays, five on Friday nights and two on Sundays.

Their first match of the year at their home ground is against Wests Tigers in the fourth round on Saturday, April 4.

In their other two 'home games' the Warriors will again be at Suncorp Stadium for the NRL's Magic Round when they face Parramatta on Sunday, May 3 and they'll also return to Wellington taking on North Queensland on Saturday, June 27.

It means the Warriors will have home games against six of 2019's top eight teams, the only exceptions being South Sydney and Cronulla.

As well as the Rabbitohs and the Sharks, the other clubs the Warriors will meet only once will be St George Illawarra, Wests Tigers, Parramatta and Penrith.

While the Warriors will travel to Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong, Newcastle, Robina on the Gold Coast, Brisbane (twice), Kawana Waters on the Sunshine Coast and Townsville they'll barely be seen in Sydney with just four games scheduled there.

Warriors schedule 2020

Round 1 - 3pm (local time), Saturday March 14 v Knights, McDonald Jones Stadium

Round 2 - 5pm, Saturday March 21 v Raiders, Eden Park

Round 3 - 6pm, Friday March 27 v Sea Eagles, Lottoland

Round 4 - 5pm, Saturday April 4 v Tigers, Mount Smart

Round 5 - 6.15pm, Sunday April 12 v Dragons, WIN Stadium

Round 6 - 7.30pm, Saturday April 18 v Roosters, Mount Smart

Round 7 - 8pm, Saturday April 25 v Storm, AAMI Stadium

Round 8 - 1.50pm, Sunday May 3 v Brisbane, Suncorp (Magic Round)

Round 9 - 8pm, Friday May 8 v Bulldogs, Mount Smart

Round 10 - 3pm, Saturday May 16 v Titans, Cbus Super Stadium

Round 11 - 5pm, Saturday May 23 v Storm, Mount Smart

Round 12 - Bye

Round 13 - 8pm, Friday June 5 v Broncos, Mount Smart

Round 14 - 2.05pm, Sunday June 15 v Raiders, GIO Stadium

Round 15 - 5pm, Saturday June 27 v Cowboys, Wellington

Round 16 - 7.35pm, Saturday July 4 v Roosters, SCG

Round 17 - 8pm, Friday July 10 v Bulldogs, Bankwest Stadium

Round 18 - 8pm, Friday July 17 v Titans, Mount Smart

Round 19 - 5.30pm, Saturday July 25 v Broncos, Suncorp Stadium

Round 20 - 8pm, Friday July 31 v Panthers, Mount Smart

Round 21 - 4.05pm, Sunday August 9 v Knights, Mount Smart

Round 22 - 3pm, Saturday August 15 v Rabbitohs, Sunshine Coast Stadium

Round 23 - 8pm, Friday August 21 v Sea Eagles, Mount Smart

Round 24 - 5.30pm, Saturday August 29 v Cowboys, North Queensland Stadium

Round 25 - 3pm, Saturday September 5 v Sharks, WIN Jubilee Oval