The Warriors and Blues will host a double-header for league and rugby fans next season.
The Warriors will host the Canberra Raiders at Eden Park on Saturday, March 21 at 5pm in the NRL before the Blues and Brumbies meet in Super Rugby at 7.35pm.
The announcement came as the NRL side revealed their schedule for the 2020 season.
The Warriors will use four different stadiums for their home games next year with nine at Mount Smart Stadium, one at Eden Park and one each in Wellington and in Brisbane.
The unveiling of the draw today has confirmed five of their 12 home games have been set down for Saturdays, five on Friday nights and two on Sundays.
Their first match of the year at their home ground is against Wests Tigers in the fourth round on Saturday, April 4.
In their other two 'home games' the Warriors will again be at Suncorp Stadium for the NRL's Magic Round when they face Parramatta on Sunday, May 3 and they'll also return to Wellington taking on North Queensland on Saturday, June 27.
It means the Warriors will have home games against six of 2019's top eight teams, the only exceptions being South Sydney and Cronulla.
As well as the Rabbitohs and the Sharks, the other clubs the Warriors will meet only once will be St George Illawarra, Wests Tigers, Parramatta and Penrith.
While the Warriors will travel to Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong, Newcastle, Robina on the Gold Coast, Brisbane (twice), Kawana Waters on the Sunshine Coast and Townsville they'll barely be seen in Sydney with just four games scheduled there.
Warriors schedule 2020
Round 1 - 3pm (local time), Saturday March 14 v Knights, McDonald Jones Stadium
Round 2 - 5pm, Saturday March 21 v Raiders, Eden Park
Round 3 - 6pm, Friday March 27 v Sea Eagles, Lottoland
Round 4 - 5pm, Saturday April 4 v Tigers, Mount Smart
Round 5 - 6.15pm, Sunday April 12 v Dragons, WIN Stadium
Round 6 - 7.30pm, Saturday April 18 v Roosters, Mount Smart
Round 7 - 8pm, Saturday April 25 v Storm, AAMI Stadium
Round 8 - 1.50pm, Sunday May 3 v Brisbane, Suncorp (Magic Round)
Round 9 - 8pm, Friday May 8 v Bulldogs, Mount Smart
Round 10 - 3pm, Saturday May 16 v Titans, Cbus Super Stadium
Round 11 - 5pm, Saturday May 23 v Storm, Mount Smart
Round 12 - Bye
Round 13 - 8pm, Friday June 5 v Broncos, Mount Smart
Round 14 - 2.05pm, Sunday June 15 v Raiders, GIO Stadium
Round 15 - 5pm, Saturday June 27 v Cowboys, Wellington
Round 16 - 7.35pm, Saturday July 4 v Roosters, SCG
Round 17 - 8pm, Friday July 10 v Bulldogs, Bankwest Stadium
Round 18 - 8pm, Friday July 17 v Titans, Mount Smart
Round 19 - 5.30pm, Saturday July 25 v Broncos, Suncorp Stadium
Round 20 - 8pm, Friday July 31 v Panthers, Mount Smart
Round 21 - 4.05pm, Sunday August 9 v Knights, Mount Smart
Round 22 - 3pm, Saturday August 15 v Rabbitohs, Sunshine Coast Stadium
Round 23 - 8pm, Friday August 21 v Sea Eagles, Mount Smart
Round 24 - 5.30pm, Saturday August 29 v Cowboys, North Queensland Stadium
Round 25 - 3pm, Saturday September 5 v Sharks, WIN Jubilee Oval