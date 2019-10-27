Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua has slammed the umpiring of the final Constellation Cup test as "disturbing" while launching an attack on Singaporean referee Joan Yuliani.

The Silver Ferns failed to reclaim the Constellation Cup on Sunday afternoon after a 53-46 loss to the Australian Diamonds in Perth, which saw the title decided by goal difference.

In a heated post-match press conference, Taurua was furious at the quality of refereeing which had hurt both teams throughout the match.

In particular, she expressed confusion over why Yuliani, who didn't officiate any of the previous three matches of the series, was handed the refereeing gig in the first place.

"I've looked at the stats in regards to the penalty count and written it down because this is how disturbed I am by it," Taurua said.

"You have umpires coming in who haven't played or officiated a game, get off the plane and next minute the whole interpretation of things have gone out the window ... what are we trying to do with our game?"

"I think as a national body in our sport we really need to look at the officiating or what the format is.

"We have somebody who comes in here from Singapore - where are they ranked? - and blows it out of the window and we have no interpretation of the rules. She hasn't been here.

"That's the most disappointing thing ... we couldn't compete and give the fourth test what it deserved."

Yuliani made a number of controversial and inconsistent calls against both sides throughout the match.

The Silver Ferns conceded a staggering 66 penalties while Australia were called for 63. Ferns defender Karin Burger alone was whistled 21 times while a confused-looking Bailey Mes had five offensive contact penalties called against her within the first 10 minutes.

"That really disturbs me because we're not a 60-penalty team," Taurua said of the calls.

"We want to put something out there that's really competitive, but yet these [appointment] decisions that are made behind the scenes in regards to that and the quality are unacceptable.

"For that I'm really disappointed."

Taurua confirmed she would put in a formal complaint.