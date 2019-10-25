Kiwis fans, look away now.

After a lot of promising progress under coach Michael Maguire, the New Zealand side suffered their worst setback of his tenure, with a 26-4 defeat to the Kangaroos.

Australia was too big, too strong and too smart, ruthlessly exploiting their obvious advantage in the forwards and too clinical when it mattered.

The Kiwis were out pointed badly up front, missing the presence of some big names, and weren't helped by below par kicking games from both halves, which failed to build any pressure.

Advertisement

The absence of middle forwards Jesse Bromwich, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, James Fisher-Harris and the underrated Issac Liu was sorely felt, while Josh Papalii, David Klemmer and particularly young Broncos forward Payne Hasas had big games at the unusual venue of Wollongong.

Not much went the Kiwis' way — and two of Australia's first three tries were scored off intercepts — but it was a reflection of the pressure they were under, as well as the general inaccuracy of the New Zealand side.

The Kangaroos had an extra eight sets, completed better, and ran for 500 more metres than their opposition. It was sweet revenge for Australia, after they were upset 26-24 by the Kiwis at Mt Smart this time last year.

There has been a lot to like about the Black and White V under Maguire, but this was a reminder of the power of the Kangaroos and their pre-eminence in the sport

It will serve as a wake up call for the Kiwis, ahead of their two tests against Great Britain over the next fortnight.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of New Zealand celebrates scoring a try during the International Rugby League Test Match between the Kangaroos and Kiwis. Photo / Getty

The match was over with more than 20 minutes to play, when Damien Cook sent James Tedesco over for the Kangaroos' fourth try of the night.

There was no coming back from there for the Kiwis, who looked unconvincing on attack for most of the night.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves never stopped trying in the engine room, but the New Zealand forwards were gradually ground into submission by the powerful Australian pack.

It was a typically bruising opening quarter, but the Kangaroos machine looked ominous from the outset. After an early Latrell Mitchell penalty, Jake Trbojevic should have scored, only to knock on over the line. Their first try was a dagger blow, as Mitchell intercepted a poorly executed Shaun Johnson pass. The Kiwis' halfback had attempted a cut out ball to his winger 20 metres from the Australian line, but his floated effort was easily picked off by the Roosters centre, who sent Josh Addo-Carr away.

Advertisement

After sustained pressure, local boy Tyson Frizzell extended their advantage in the 26th minute, slipping between two defenders close to the Kiwis line.

The high point of the Kiwis night was Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's try seven minutes before halftime, as the debutant found space on the outside of his marker, for a 12-4 deficit at the interval.

But that was as close as they got. The Kiwis were under pressure from the start of the second half, when Jamayne Issako sent the kickoff over the dead ball line.

They kept their line intact for the next 10 minutes, but it was only a matter of time, though the game breaking try came in an unusual manner.

The Kiwis tried to keep the ball alive 30 metres from the Australian line, but pushed one hot potato pass too many, and Cook scooped up the loose ball and sprinted away to score in the 52nd minute. The Rabbitohs' hooker began to came into his own against tiring defenders, and a typical break put Tedesco across to give the scoreline a more emphatic look.

Kangaroos 26 (J Addo-Carr, T. Frizell, D. Cook, J. Tedesco tries; L. Mitchell 5 goals)

Kiwis 4 (C Nicoll-Klokstad try)

Halftime: 12-4