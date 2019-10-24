The NZ Breakers are likely to be without stoic centre Rob Loe for some time, after the 28-year-old sustained a skull fracture in the side's big win over Illawarra on Thursday.

Loe left the court clutching his head just four minutes into the game after a seemingly innocuous collision with Illawarra guard LaMelo Ball. He was unable to return to the game and was transported to hospital.

Initial reports of a fractured skull were confirmed by the Breakers today, however the club won't know anything more on just how serious the injury is until Loe undergoes more tests in hospital over the weekend.

Update on Rob Loe: Confirmed fracture but won't know more till further tests are done this weekend, sending all our thoughts and a speedy recovery to the big man 💙💪 — SKY Sport Breakers NZ (@NZBreakers) October 24, 2019

"We don't know the extent of what's happened yet. We've got to find that out," Breakers forward Thomas Abercrombie said.

"If it is something serious and he's out for a long time it will be a huge blow. He had a great off-season with the Tall Blacks and brought that form into this team and I think we've seen the different ways he can impact a team with his smarts.

"He'll be a massive loss if that's the case, we've just got to find out a little bit more information first."

Loe had made an important impact with the Breakers in the few matches they've played in their young campaign, and looked like he would be among the focal points of their game going forward.

However, they'll now have to plan to be without him for at least Saturday's visit to Melbourne United and likely much longer.

Loe's absence didn't hamper the Breakers against Illawarra, as the side's shooters were locked in from the outset. Shooting at 55 per cent from the floor and 45 per cent from beyond the three point arc, the Breakers gave the 8000-plus in attendance at Spark Arena plenty to cheer about.

Thursday's win saw the Breakers improve their record to 1-2.