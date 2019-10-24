Jules Newman has continued her fairytale rise, after being named in the Kiwi Ferns team to face the Jillaroos on Friday.

Six months ago she had never played a game of league – now she will play a test match for her country.

After a long background in rugby union (Newman was a North Harbour representative) she was encouraged to attend the Warriors open trial in February, alongside 60 other hopefuls.

The learning curve was steep – she didn't even know how to play the ball – but Newman has progressed swiftly since then.

She impressed for Mt Albert in the Auckland women's competition, then made the Warriors' NRLW team, and started every match at centre.

It mustn't have been easy, but Newman showed good positional sense and a willingness to work hard.

She's is a strong defender and damaging with ball in hand, but it's her competitiveness and intensity that stand out the most and she was key to the Ferns' World Cup Nines victory last week.

The 30-year-old Newman is one of two debutantes, and the other is also a feel good story, as fellow Warrior Billie-Jean Ale makes the cut.

She was first named in the Ferns' wider squad for the 2008 World Cup but never took the field.

In the meantime, she represented Fetu Samoa in 2011 and again in this year's one-off Test against the Kiwi Ferns in June. Eleven years later, she will finally run out in the Black and White.

Captain Honey Hireme-Smiler, who first donned the Kiwi Ferns jersey 17 years ago, will partner Newman in the centres.

World Nines Women's player of the tournament Raecene McGregor will run out in the halves alongside Warriors playmaker Charntay Poko.

Warriors speedster Atawhai Tupaea makes her international return, as well as Dragons second-rower, Maitua Feterika.

"This is what we have been building towards and I know the girls can't wait to get out there," said Ferns coach Justin Morgan.

"The Nines was a good confidence boost but we know what lies ahead. The Jillaroos are a top-quality side and they will bring their best game, but we have the team to rise to the challenge.

"We are lucky to have a couple of returning faces, determined debutantes and players with years of test match experience. This team is full of passion and pride for their country so I have no doubt this will shape up to be a great test match."