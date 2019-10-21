Think you know better than the All Blacks selectors? Does one of your favourite players keeps missing out on selection for the big games?

Now, Herald Premium subscribers can pick their team for the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup semifinal against England, and view the nation's preferences on who should be named in the team for the much-anticipated showdown.

The All Blacks will reveal their side to take on England on Thursday, and there are unlikely to be too many changes to the team who ruthlessly dispatched Ireland 46-14 in the quarter-final.

Several players whose places were thought to be under pressure stood up and performed strongly, and there are set to be no injury-enforced changes to the starting XV, assuming there are no injuries at training over the next few days.

Only reserve flanker Matt Todd is set to miss the match, after suffering an injury to the shoulder which he had earlier dislocated before the Cup.

"He's hurt that shoulder again," said All Blacks coach Hansen, who confirmed that Sam Cane's withdrawal for Scott Barrett at halftime was a tactical, rather than injury-related, decision. "We'll have to see how he goes but it's probably unlikely that he'll be available. Everyone else is 100 per cent.

"He dislocated it a wee while ago and got a bang on it again."

The clean bill of health for the rest of the squad, including first-five Richie Mo'unga who received attention late in the second half, bodes well for the All Blacks as they seek to find a similar level of performance against the English who demolished Australia 41-16 in their quarter-final in Oita.

Vote below and make your selections for each position, and check nzherald.co.nz on Thursday morning to read who Herald subscribers would send out onto the park on Saturday night to take on the English.

