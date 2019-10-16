All the action as the Silver Ferns take on the Australian Diamonds in the second test of the Constellation Cup.

When it comes to selections, Noeline Taurua likes to keep her cards close to her chest.

And as it turns out, the Silver Ferns head coach keeps even her own players in the dark on game day.

Speaking to the Radio Sport Breakfast, Silver Ferns defender Jane Watson revealed the unconventional way the team is informed about who the starting line-up will be on game day.

"In the changing room, right before we go out," Watson revealed, before affirming it wasn't a joke. "No seriously, she'll write it up on the whiteboard who is starting."

When asked whether it was common practice to be told so close to centre pass, Watson said it was more of a "Noles tactic".

"Often we'd find out the evening before but it's actually changed," she said. "You kind of get a feel for a few of the people who will be starting but you just never really know until you know."

It's not the first time Taurua has made headlines for an unconventional approach to selections.

Weeks after being appointed as Silver Ferns head coach last year, it was revealed that Taurua would select her captain based on votes by the players — an approach which had never been done before.

Despite the short turnaround between games, Watson is expected to be back out on court tomorrow night for the second Constellation Cup test against the Australian Diamonds, with Taurua keen to keep her starting seven stable.

Speaking to media during the Silver Ferns' training in Auckland today, the head coach said her focus was to remain as strong as possible.

"I don't think that we can get the cake out and ice it already, giving respect to the opposition, knowing that they're massive," she said. "We expect that same challenge coming out with maybe a bit more fire in there so we're looking to test ourselves and to be better.

"We need to cement ourselves in regards to our strategies and I suppose our dominance out there on court. We got a lot of confidence out of that win and now we need to keep building.

"I suppose also being open for other people to be able to take the court and take those opportunities, that's something that I'll have to read at the time."