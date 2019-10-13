The Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match-ups - form guide and predictions.

ENGLAND v AUSTRALIA (Oita - Saturday 8.15pm)

Australia have a terrible recent record against England which begs the question: does coach Michael Cheika have some new tricks up his sleeve?

The Wallabies do have a terrific scrum to rely on, which will negate an important part of England's slow game. And Owen Farrell has not been the dominant playmaking force that England would have wished for.

England coach Eddie Jones is talking positively about the big gap between games but in truth, like the All Blacks, England will have been hurt by the cancellation of their final pool match.

Australia thumped England in their last World Cup outing, in the 2015 pool stage. This is a game with drama written all over it.

Last five encounters

2018 - England 37 Australia 18

2017 - England 30 Australia 6

2016 - England 37 Australia 21

2016 - England 44 Australia 40

2016 - England 23 Australia 7

At the RWC

2015 - Australia 33 England 13 - pool game

2007 - England 12 Australia 10 - quarter-final

2003 - England 20 Australia 17 ET - final

1995 - England 25 Australia 22 - quarter-final

1991 - Australia 12 England 6 - final

1987 - Australia 19 England 6 - pool game

Ireland have beaten the All Blacks twice in the past three years, meaning they will truly believe they can win, unlike Irish teams past.

Their forwards are masters at the breakdown, and they will have a few set plays up their sleeve like the try scoring move in Dublin last year.

As always, halves Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton hold the keys to Irish success. The class pairing showed promising signs against disappointing Samoa, but Ireland go into the game on patchy form and would be badly hit by a Bundee Aki suspension.

There will be a lot of concern over the All Blacks' soft lead-up, with just two easy games in the preceding month. In particular, it has robbed Brodie Retallick of precious game time – 30 minutes against Namibia is hardly enough in his comeback from a shoulder problem.

But the All Blacks are all class, have lots of strike power, and are superb at adapting to game situations.

This should be an epic battle.

Last five encounters

2018 - Ireland 16 All Blacks 9

2016 - All Blacks 21 Ireland9

2016 - Ireland 40 All Blacks 29

2013 - All Blacks 24 Ireland 22

2012 - All Blacks 60 Ireland 0

At the RWC

1995 - All Blacks 43 Ireland 19 - pool game

Prediction: All Blacks by 10 (backline magic will carry the day)

WALES v FRANCE (Oita - Sunday 8.15)

Wales' comprehensive defensive system should strangle France. Wales have some terrific battle hardened troops led by Alun Wyn Jones and if they control the tempo, France will wilt.

But the French are World Cup specialists whatever the alleged state of their internal relationships and they did show glimpses of their finest work in the opening match against Argentina.

And Wales have problems at No. 10 with Warren Gatland's original tag team plan ruined by Gareth Anscombe's pre-tournament injury, and brave Dan Biggar now suffering head-knock issues.

A revamped Welsh lineup was scratchy in their last game against Uruguay. Injuries have given Gatland a bit to think about with his backline selections.

Last five encounters

2019 - Wales 24 France 19

2018 - Wales 14 France 13

2017 - France 20 Wales 18

2016 - France 19 Wales 10

2015 - Wales 20 France 13

At the RWC

2011 - France 9 Wales 8 - semifinal

Prediction: Wales by 12 (too well organised for chaotic French)

JAPAN v SOUTH AFRICA (Tokyo - Sunday 11.15pm)

Japan is the one quarterfinal team which has probably shown all its cards already, because they had to in order to get this far.

They have been a revelation, protecting possession superbly, operating to the rules, and moving the ball quickly. They are superbly fit, and used to the humid conditions.

But Japan's cause won't be helped by their shock win over the Springboks in Brighton four years ago – the South Africans will not be caught unawares.

The 'Boks have a brutal pack and they demolished Japan in a warm-up game. Their Achilles heel is ball handling and fine skills, and a lingering inability to make the most of their handful of dangerous backs like Cheslin Kolbe (who is battling an ankle injury).

Only two encounters

2019 - South Africa 41 Japan 7

2015 - Japan 34 South Africa 32

At the RWC

2015 - Japan 34 South Africa 32 - pool game

Prediction: South Africa by 18 (too much power)