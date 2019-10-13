2019 Rugby World Cup: Irish ready for big showdown

Ireland's captain Rory Best, left, with coach Joe Schmidt attend a press conference in Iwata, central Japan. Photo / AP

Ireland won't get complacent this time before playing in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

An early loss to host Japan, and a knockout match against either tournament favorite New Zealand or two-time champion South Africa next weekend will see to that.

If it doesn't, then veteran captain Rory Best will be delivering some sharp reminders.

"We know it's knockouts and we said a couple of weeks ago after the Japanese game that we learned our lesson," Best said. "The last two World Cups I've been involved at, we weren't quite where we thought we were."

Ireland were rolling a bit too smoothly, Best recalled, and got somewhat ahead of themselves after the group stage.

In 2011, Ireland beat two-time champions Australia 15-6 in the group stage and then lost 22-10 to Wales. In 2015, the Irish beat three-time France 24-9 to top their group but were then thumped 43-20 by Argentina.

"We rolled through two pool stages where we didn't lose a game and we were full of confidence. Maybe looking back now, maybe [there was] a little bit of over confidence," said Best, who led Ireland for the 37th time in the 47-5 win over Samoa on Saturday. "It's really important to think, right, 'what stone did we leave unturned?' It's got to be all about rugby this week — ultimately it's about going to a quarterfinal and winning it. You don't get a second chance."

If Scotland failed to beat Japan overnight (NZT) Ireland will finish second in Pool A behind the Japanese and face the three-time champion All Blacks next Saturday. If the Scots win, Ireland will play two-time champions South Africa on Sunday.

"They're two world-class teams and we're going to have to produce our best rugby," Best said.

Both sides are formidable opponents at any time, let alone when they're fresh and rested.

South Africa's final Pool B game was on Tuesday, and New Zealand didn't have to play Italy on Saturday because that match was called off because of the super typhoon — Typhoon Hagibis — impacting parts of the country.

Whoever they play, Ireland's squad has significantly less time to prepare. Furthermore, they played for more than 50 minutes with 14 men in Saturday's against Samoa after centre Bundee Aki's first-half red cad.

Battle-hardened for the challenge ahead, yes, but a little bit fatigued, too — and possibly missing a key player.

"It's enough work that we got through but at the same time it was a lot of work," Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt said. "It probably just squeezes up our preparation. We might need another day or so to recover."

Aki could be suspended for the rest of the tournament. He faces a disciplinary hearing tonight.

Schmidt is preparing himself not to have Bundee available.

"We live in hope and we'll see. Once it's a red card you sense a loss of control over what happens next, no matter what you try to present," he said. "We'd both be pretty disappointed if Bundee does get ruled out of the rest of the tournament off the back of that tackle."

Still, Schmidt is delighted to count on a fit squad. Unlike four years ago, when Ireland entered the Argentina clash without standout first five-eighths Johnny Sexton and several other players injured.

"It was a concertina effect for us last time ... We've got a better body count (this time). I would say we've got 31 fit players at this stage," he said.

Schdmit, who is a New Zealander, coached Ireland to its first victory against the All Blacks three years ago — a 40-29 win in Chicago ending a 111-year wait. Ireland won again last year, 16-9 in Dublin.

But if the teams do meet again next weekend, he's under no illusions what to expect. In topping Pool B, the All Blacks beat South Africa 23-13 and then crushed Canada 63-0 and Namibia 71-9.

"The All Blacks are a sort of team you could play at your best and still not quite get the result," Schmidt said.

Earlier, A third Rugby World Cup game was cancelled before World Rugby decided it safe enough for Japan to play Scotland.

The devastating typhoon Hagibis left at least four people dead and 17 missing. Helicopters plucked people from flooded homes as rescue efforts went into full force in wide areas of Japan.

Organisers cancelled the last Pool B game between Canada and Namibia, set to be played at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium. An evacuation order remained in place in the area and there had been landslides and flooding near the stadium in northeastern Japan.

- AP