COMMENT:

Player welfare is paramount and everyone at this Rugby World Cup and beyond needs to be protected from high shots, deliberate stiff arms or pile-driving tip tackles

However, ball carriers have become a protected species — an impractical solution in a sport built on physical confrontation.

Instructions from referees' boss Alain Rolland to the match officials in Japan have given too much leeway to attackers and limited defenders' actions. Some of the cards have been daft while the sinbin for Welsh hooker Ken Owens for a tip tackle without a subsequent judicial review made no sense. Add in the lengthy interventions from TMOs and interminable slow-motion replays and it's clear the system is flawed.

Advertisement

We haven't heard from Rolland since his pre-tournament warning that high shots would be punished in a bid to reduce concussions. Maybe he has burrowed deep into a typhoon bunker and decided to stay there until his tour of duty is done.

Any measures to protect players are laudable but there has to be common sense about a fast-moving, high-impact game where players make mistakes, are caught off balance or surprised by a rival. Tackles will ride up or glance off shoulders but the intent has been to stop opponents not damage them.

Referee Jerome Garces shows a yellow card to Ken Owens, not pictured, for foul play. Photo / AP

But ball carriers also damage themselves when they charge into defenders at the wrong body height. If those players lead with their heads driving low into tackles how are defenders supposed to stop them?

It may be feasible for the tackler to ride the hit and let his arms wrap round the ball carrier's back but near the line that concession will usually yield a try.

And how significant are the blows being red-carded? In most cases the victims carry on without any effects while Rolland builds his prosecution on the basis that any high hit causes concussion.

Statistics actually point to increased injuries for tacklers when they aim lower.

Players need to be protected but that assessment has to be pragmatic rather than an arbitrary thing.

Japan has come to this ninth global rugby party with the best of attitudes, impeccable hospitality and bursting enthusiasm but they have been let down by the tournament organisers who have lost the feel for the sport on their watch.

Advertisement

Mismatches in elongated pool play, confusion about high tackles and the subsequent bans topped by the absurd decision to cancel rather than postpone games has left a trail of blotches on the officials' resumes.