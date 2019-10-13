COMMENT:

Player welfare is paramount and everyone at this Rugby World Cup and beyond needs to be protected from high shots, deliberate stiff arms or pile-driving tip tackles

However, ball carriers have become a protected species — an impractical solution in a sport built on physical confrontation.

Instructions from referees' boss Alain Rolland to the match officials in Japan have given too much leeway to attackers and limited defenders' actions. Some of the cards have been daft while the sinbin for Welsh hooker Ken Owens for a tip tackle without a subsequent judicial review made no sense. Add in the

