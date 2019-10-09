By Josh Price in Memphis

Many of the NZ Breakers know little about what to expect when they land in Oklahoma City ahead of their clash with Steven Adams and the Thunder.

Forward Scotty Hopson, however, is the exception.

The American import spent the majority of the 2018/2019 season with the Oklahoma City Blue – the development league affiliate of the NBA's Thunder. Good form saw him catch the attention of the Thunder staff and he was rewarded with a 10-day contract with the NBA side in February of this year.

Hopson never made it onto the court for the team, failing to add to his existing three appearances in the world's top competition.

Despite the lack of success, Hopson speaks fondly of his time in Oklahoma.

"I'm familiar with that place, I know a lot of people in the organisation so it will be good to see them.

"It'll be fun, I'm excited."

Despite such a short time in the city and ultimately failing in his goal to once again play in the NBA, Hopson holds no grudges towards the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He said he doesn't see this as a 'look at what your missing' type game.

"There's not any animosity, I am looking forward to playing them again, I'm comfortable with that team and that organisation, but no there's no animosity."

In fact he wants to channel any and all efforts into helping the Breakers get better.

Hopson and the rest of the team are ruing the 108-94 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

"We though it was an opportunity missed. I think we could have played a lot better, but we showed some good signs and things that we could build upon so we'll do that."

Hopson, who finished the game against the Grizzlies with four straight misses, before eventually finishing with 16 points, says it's important they don't start so poorly again.

"It's on our leaders and myself to come out and play better at the start of a game and we'll do that going forward."

The Breakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder from 1pm (NZT) on Friday.