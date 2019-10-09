By Josh Price in Memphis

The Breakers may have lost the game 108-94 but the New Zealand club can take something away from their loss to the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.

Late in the fourth quarter forward Tom Abercrombie slam dunked all over the Grizzlies' 2.11m centre Jaren Jackson Jnr.

It was one of the few plays that brought cheers from the ten-thousand or so fans who packed into Memphis' FedEx Forum Arena.

It's also captured the attention of ESPN's Sportscenter – who have since shared it with their 14.6 million followers on Intsagram.

Abercrombie had pre-game motivation for the move.

"RJ [Hampton] told me before the game, he told me to dunk on somebody … and things just opened up. I haven't thrown down too many one handers. I don't know where it came from instincts just kicked in," Abercrombie said.

"That was the best dunk I've ever had, I'll remember that one for a while."

Shooting guard Corey Webster, who top scored for the Breakers with 19 points, had never seen Abercrombie do that before.

"Not a one-hander, I think that's the first one-hand dunk I've seen Tom do," Webster said.

"I told him during the game 'man you're evolving now at 32, playing the four and dunking on people with one hand'.

"A one hand dunk was pretty special to see in the NBA game from him."

The Breakers now head to Oklahoma City to face Steven Adams and the Thunder on Friday.