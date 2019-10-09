Follow live as the NZ Breakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

By Christopher Reive

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson has a word of advice for the New Zealand Breakers ahead of their preseason clash in Memphis: be prepared to run.

After an overhaul of their roster during the off-season, the Grizzlies have embraced exciting young talent with an eye to the future. While in the past they've been known for their grit and grind style of play, Anderson told the Herald things would look much different this season.

"We're going to play a lot of up and down basketball," he said. "You know, guys having fun, guys giving their all. We're going to play together and it's going to be a lot of fun."

For the past three seasons, the Grizzlies have been among the two lowest scoring teams in the NBA, with their 103.5 average points per game the lowest in the league a season ago. The 2018-19 season was Anderson's first with the Grizzlies, having started his career with the San Antonio Spurs, but he is now among the longest tenured players on the roster.

With a new coach, rookie point guard and revamped squad, Anderson said it was hugely important to the side to use preseason matches against teams like the Breakers to begin learning what does and doesn't work with the current roster.

"We're just learning how to play with each other and learning what coach Taylor [Jenkins] wants. You know, getting a feel for guys; just getting a feel for everything pretty much.

"I think it is going well [so far]. Obviously it's early so you aren't going to see a whole lot of progress now, but I think we're headed in the right direction."