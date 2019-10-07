Ja Morant knows next to nothing about the Breakers or New Zealand for that matter.

The new face of the Memphis Grizzlies is instead focused on adjusting to life in the NBA.

He went number two in the 2019 NBA draft, has had comparisons to Houston star Russell Westbrook and is now preparing for his second game in a Grizzlies singlet when they play the Breakers in a pre-season game tomorrow night.

When asked about what to expect he says he knows nothing about the Breakers – only that they boast potential future draft pick RJ Hampton.

Morant couldn't tell you another thing about New Zealand as a whole.

Hampton is in the exact same position as Morant was last year, and the Grizzlies guard feels a responsibility to help out playing coming through the extreme pressures required to get drafted.

"I have spoken to him, like reached out to him if he have any questions to just hit me up."

Although he admits Hampton has yet to take him up on his advice, Morant continues to be impressed with the highly prized Breakers recruit.

"I haven't played with him or watched him in person, but all I see is highlights and all around he's a great talent."

Despite the similarities in their playing style and projections as future stars of the NBA, the pair have taken very different routes to get there.

Morant wasn't highly touted out of high school and had to force his way through the college system. He forced his way up the draft boards with two years in the division one side at Murray State College.

He has no regrets about the route that Hampton is taking to have gone overseas to play professionally before getting drafted.

"Nah everything went how it was supposed to go for me so I'm just excited to be here."

Morant has been quick to impress in the Grizzlies singlet scoring 10 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing seven assists in his first outing, a 123-88 win against Israeli side Maccabi Haifa yesterday.

The Breakers play Memphis tomorrow from 1pm [NZT].