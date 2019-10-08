COMMENT:

Four years of endless debate, and remarkable changes to the All Black lineup, are about to end as Steve Hansen reveals his top combination for the sudden death games.

So which way will he jump?

Chris Rattue tries to get inside Big Steve Hansen's head.

The starting XV

15. Beauden Barrett

Well that's easy enough. The hybrid fullback/pivot is a genius.

14. Sevu Reece

Made right wing his own thanks to extreme speed off the mark. Very glad I turned his life around, Hansen will be thinking.

13. Jack Goodhue

The natural fit to go alongside the in-form Anton Lienert-Brown, although Goodhue is not in peak form. Hansen will revert to his natural inclination over what is a good combination rather than trying to break all the choices down into little pieces.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

Surely an automatic choice at 12 or 13, he's playing that well. Huge work rate and wonderful skill. But you couldn't blame the boss for being woken in the middle of the night by visions of Ryan Crotty's smart game.

11. George Bridge

Has everything apart from overwhelming power - the boss will be chuffed with another smart move when he dropped Creaky Rieko.

10. Richie Mo'unga

The twin pivot combo with Beauden Barrett is something other teams would die for. Best goalkicking option. Glad that South African business involving the Crusaders didn't amount to anything, the boss will feel.

Quick delivery still vital. One of the great selections in Hansen's stunning career.

8. Kieran Read (c)

Automatic choice, of course. Outstanding in the trenches, and lineouts. One last push for the old Hansen-Read combo.

7. Sam Cane

Don't leave home without one of these – he's no Richie McCaw, Hansen will feel, but still a man for test warfare.

6. Ardie Savea

The people's favourite, and the selectors' as well thanks to his amazing bursts of energy. (Writer's note: I'd pick Scott Barrett at blindside and save Savea for the closing onslaught).

5. Sam Whitelock

Automatic. Superb in the air, still decent on the ground. Coaches love players like Whitelock, a leader.

4. Brodie Retallick

Automatic if fit in everybody's world. The day Hansen realised how good the Guzzler was will stay in his mind forever. Greatness called.

3. Nepo Laulala

Seems to have made the starting tighthead position his own, but it is a close race. Not great around the field, Hansen will probably feel, but the best he's got under the circumstances. He'll still feel a bit for Owie (Franks).

2. Dane Coles

His peak is in the past, but still has x-factor class that the boss will treasure for getting his side out of tight spots.

1. Joe Moody

Automatic – set piece experience and good work rate on defence. Might be worth a little speech though - no low (high) blows please, Joe.

Reserves

16. Codie Taylor

Not at 2018 form but terrific bench hooker. Hansen will forever relish the way Taylor deputised for Coles last year when he announced himself as world-class.

17. Ofa Tuungafasi

Great driving defender. Big body. Plays both sides...which proved very handy after loosehead Karl Tu'inukuafe was struck by illness. Hansen kept the faith and it is paying off.

18. Angus Ta'avao

Amazing athlete. Might be worth a start. Hansen did spot the possibilities late, but the boss also knows Ta'avao was a self-starter in keeping his career going despite the doubters. Full credit to Angus Ta'avao.

19. Scott Barrett

Automatic in the matchday 23…but where? Could also end up starting at lock or No 6. But the selectors have constantly talked about him as a No 6, which opens the way for Tuipulotu to be included as the outright lock cover. Hansen developed a gem here.

20. Shannon Frizell

A conundrum to match the midfield for the boss - a bit of a sleep buster. He may go for Matt Todd's reliability and experience under pressure, although the pack starts to look a bit small with him there. Hansen threw Frizell - a superb athlete who is showing excellent form - in against South Africa (on the bench) when Retallick was unavailable. As a big loose forward, he is the natural fit. The All Blacks will likely face big, powerful opposition in the sudden death games. With that in mind, lock Tuipulotu's much-improved form will tempt the boss.

21. TJ Perenara

Under a little bit of pressure from Brad Weber, but showed the magic lives on against Namibia when the late wonder try even drew applause from the coaching box.

22. Sonny Bill Williams

Powerful closer. If he was in his physical prime the All Black coaches would start him alongside Lienert-Brown.

They love everything about SBW, even if he annoys the heck out of some fans.

23. Jordie Barrett

Arrrrggggggh...Ben Smith has been central to everything amazing in Hansen's All Blacks, the coach having promoted and nurtured a player who wasn't an obvious great in the making. Smith epitomises the All Black mantra, around great attitudes and preparation, and smart thinking. But surely even Hansen can see Smith is in serious decline, that J. Barrett is in much better shape. One last agonising decision to make. But that's coaching.