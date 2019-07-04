The All Blacks are satisfied Sevu Reece has the character required to represent New Zealand and in fact thrive in the high-pressure test rugby environment following his standout performances with the Crusaders in his first year in Super Rugby.

In October, Reece, now 22, was given a discharge without conviction in the Hamilton District Court of one count of male assaults female, which he admitted to, and he has since blossomed during his time in Christchurch, scoring 15 tries on the field and satisfying all off it that he is not only comfortable in Super Rugby but that he has potential to be the same at the next level.

Head coach Steve Hansen told the Herald today that Reece, one of the four new caps selected in the 39-player Rugby Championship squad, wouldn't have been picked if he didn't have what it took to be an All Black - on every level.

"We don't condone domestic violence – of course, we don't," Hansen said. "But it's the Crusaders' job to make Sevu a better player and person and they've done that, and we'd like the opportunity to do that too."

Hansen is of the view that Fijian-born Reece had as much right as anyone to gainful employment and the chance to better himself. There is also a feeling within the All Black coaching group that Reece wouldn't be playing as well as he has if he hadn't learned some important lessons and embarked on a fresh start.

Such is Reece's pace and ability to create opportunities for himself and others, the powerful little right wing could be a point of difference for the All Blacks in Japan later in the year.

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Asked today in Auckland as the All Blacks continued their pre-championship camp without the Crusaders players, who are preparing for Saturday's Super Rugby grand final against the Jaguares in Christchurch, how much of a bearing Reece's off-field issues had in his selection, Hansen replied: "They didn't form any, really. That's all been dealt with – both in the court and by the rugby union.

"We've had conversations with the Crusaders people who have been managing him and everyone's giving him a massive tick and he's giving himself one on the track as well as off it at the moment.

"While you have to take it into consideration, it's been dealt with so we've moved on. He's playing really good football – I don't think there's one New Zealander who wouldn't put him in the team."

Asked whether he had followed up Reece's off-field progress with the Crusaders, Hansen said: "We didn't do any more than we would have for anyone else in that situation. You've got to do your due diligence and we've done that so we're very happy."

Neither Reece nor any of his Crusaders teammates will play in the first Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on July 21, but he is a possibility to play against South Africa a week later in Wellington.

The All Blacks will leave for Buenos Aires next Friday, minus their coaches, who will remain in New Zealand for a couple of days to monitor the Crusaders and get them up to speed with the game plan for the Championship. It's clear that Hansen will name a vastly different team for the first test against the Pumas and that he doesn't expect everything to come together from the start.

The World Cup is obviously the main priority, but the first big one is the retention of the Bledisloe Cup – the two tests against the Wallabies are in Perth on August 10 and in Auckland a week later.

The long and arduous Super Rugby season has appeared to have taken its toll on the Hurricanes, in particular, following last weekend's Super Rugby semifinal defeat to the Crusaders.

Neither Beauden Barrett nor Ardie Savea have made it to Auckland due to illness, with Jordie Barrett and Asafo Aumua also affected.

"There's no point in risking it – they're better tucked up in their beds away from everyone so we don't all get it," Hansen said.