Anton Lienert-Brown was the highest rated All Black in their 71-9 win over Namibia according to the Herald's interactive tool My All Blacks Ratings.

Lienert-Brown, who was rated a 9 by the Herald's rugby experts, topped the audience ratings with an average score of 8.51.

Second on the audience list was halfback TJ Perenara, who scored "one of the great Rugby World Cup tries" late in the All Blacks' romp.

Thousands of readers made their ratings known on the Herald's new interactive player ratings tool, which allows users to rate every player's performance between 1 and 10 on computers, mobile phones or other devices and compare it with the expert's score along with the average score.

Top rated players according to the Herald's audience (average score):

Anton Lienert-Brown 8.51 (Herald score: 9)

TJ Perenara 7.37 (7)

Sevu Reece 7.2 (8)

Ardie Savea 7.2 (6)

Brad Weber 7.01 (6)

Ben Smith 6.92 (7)

Jordie Barrett 6.94 (7)

Sam Whitelock 6.83 (6)

Shannon Frizell 6.67 (5)

Angus Ta'avao 6.68 (6)

Jack Goodhue 6.6 (7)

Patrick Tuipulotu 6.56 (6)

Joe Moody 6.52 (7)

Matt Todd 6.47 (5)

Dane Coles 6.39 (6)

George Bridge (6)

Codie Taylor 6.33 (6)

Brodie Retallick 6.2 (7)

Sam Cane 6.11 (5)

Rieko Ioane 6.07 (6)

Aaron Smith 5.61 (5)

Ofa Tuungafasi 5.46 (4)

Nepo Laulala 4.81 (3)

