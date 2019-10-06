See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' win over Namibia, according to the Herald experts.

With our new interactive tool, My All Blacks Ratings, you can make your voice heard as well - being able to rate every player's performance between 1 and 10

Here's how the All Blacks rated in the win, and why:

15. Ben Smith - 7

One touch in the first 20 minutes and had limited opportunity throughout. Showed glimpses of his best late on.

14. Sevu Reece - 8

Clinical as ever, finishing strong with a step off the right foot in the second half, coupled with good scramble defence on occasion.

13. Jack Goodhue - 7

Big hits and slick distribution, Goodhue combined well with Lienert-Brown and looks the preferred 13 for the remainder of the tournament.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown - 9

Anton Lienert-Brown on the attack against Namibia in Tokyo. Photo / AP

Conceded an early penalty to see Namibia open their account but hardly put a foot wrong after. Burst through three tackles to score, handled exceptionally and pulled off a try-saving tackle.

11. George Bridge - 6

Quiet by his recent standards with only a few touches under pressure and little space to move.

10. Jordie Barrett - 7

Shaky start but grew more confident in the unfamiliar first-five role, asserting his tactical dominance with the boot in the second half. Found slightly lacking off the tee.

9. Aaron Smith - 5

Not his happiest day in the black jersey. Sloppy service under pressure and failed to find touch a number of times.

8. Ardie Savea - 6

Gave up on the goggles early and was unable to stamp his authority on proceedings in the first 40. Strong out wide, as always.

7. Sam Cane - 5

Off the pace throughout, dropping balls in contact, slow to the breakdown and blown for offside at least once.

6. Shannon Frizell - 5

Slipped an early tackle, almost resulting in a try. Good offload in contact and a constant threat when carrying the pill.

5. Sam Whitelock - 6

Hot and cold – missing a couple of tackles and getting pinned on the ground. Managed to cap a dominant 20-minute spell in the second half with a try.

4. Brodie Retallick - 7

In the action early in his first match in months, passing well and being a nuisance at the breakdowns. Subbed early.

3. Nepo Laulala - 3

Strong in the scrum but blown up for failing to clear a ruck before seeing yellow for a swinging arm to a Namibian player's head

2. Codie Taylor - 6

Won a big tighthead with the All Blacks under unexpected early pressure, and a handful until he was subbed.

1. Joe Moody - 7

One of his better recent outings, Moody was as physical as ever, strong defensively and handled well. Scored straight after halftime.

Reserves:

Dane Coles - 6, Ofa Tuungafasi - 4, Angus Ta'avao - 6, Patrick Tuipulotu - 6, Matt Todd - 5, Brad Weber - 6, TJ Perenara - 7, Rieko Ioane - 6.