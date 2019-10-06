All the key moments from the first half as the All Blacks took on Namibia.

3rd minute: Namibia penalty. 3-0.

6th minute: All Black try. Simple as you like. Jordie Barrett spies space inside the Namibia 22, as he chips over the top. Sevu Reece takes on the touchline, beats the defender to score.

8th minute: Barrett missed conversion. 5-3 to the All Blacks.

21st minute: All Blacks try. Anton Lienert-Brown with too much pace. He gets the pill close to halfway, slicing through the defence. He beats three defenders to score.



22nd minute: Barrett missed conversion, Namibia charge it down! 10-3 to the All Blacks.

26th minute: Namibia penalty. 10-6 to the All Blacks.

30th minute: Namibia penalty. 10-9 to the All Blacks.

31st minute: All Black yellow card. Nepo Laulala, with a swinging arm to the head. The Namiban player was low already, so just a yellow, rules the referee.

36th minute: All Black try. They set up camp inside the Namibia 22, it was only a matter of time as they crash towards the line. Replacement prop Angus Ta'avao gets low as he barges over close to the sticks.

37th minute: Barrett conversion. 17-9 to the All Blacks.

40 + 4th minute: Ben Smith try. Again, was always coming as the All Blacks get penalty after penalty. Eventually, they get the pill, with Ben Smith going over out wide.

40 + 5th minute: Barrett conversion. 24-9 to the All Blacks.

Halftime