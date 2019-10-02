COMMENT:

Stan Hill, or Tiny as he was always known in rugby circles, was a player so hard-nosed, that on numerous occasions Colin Meads would say he was the only man he ever feared on the field.

Hill, who died this week at 92, was a military man whose rugby career boomed in the 1950s, when he came to Canterbury after growing up in Taranaki, and then serving with the occupation forces in Japan after World War II.

In Canterbury, he was based with the 11th Coast Regiment at Godley Head. His training regime when he started playing for

