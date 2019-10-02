All Blacks legend Stan 'Tiny' Hill has passed away at the age 92.

Hill, who played at lock or loose forward, made his All Blacks debut against the Wallabies in 1955, making 19 appearances and captaining the side twice. He also represented Canterbury and Counties at provincial level.

Hill spent his working life in the New Zealand Army and served in the J Force in Japan in 1948-49.

After retiring as a player, Hill was a selector for New Zealand Army, Canterbury and the All Blacks.

Advertisement

Hill was regarded as one of the toughest players of his era and was famously dropped for the second test against the Springboks in 1956 for being "too physical" against the South African forwards when playing for Canterbury.

"One of the props jumped in the lineout and he punched me," Hill told 1 NEWS earlier this year.

"I gave this bloke two and dropped him and I walked away.

"They had the binoculars on me and saw that and said, 'we can't have that dirty bugger in the side,' so they dropped me!"