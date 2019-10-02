COMMENT

There are some rugby players who manage to become famous, not just because they are exceptional players, but also because they've got authentic personalities that they're happy to share.

In today's professional era, at this Rugby World Cup, those kinds of heroes are less common. The pressure of sponsors to be considered, social media trolls ready to pounce, and of course a changing society that is less tolerant of any joke or statement that isn't gender, ethnic or religion-neutral means players don't really express themselves.

Media, of course, are ready to report and add a headline to anything which is probably why Michael Cheika keeps finding himself leading the copy. He's old school, totally shows his emotions, and is very direct with his communication. Personally I quite like that, and he's been nothing but great to me when I've interviewed him.

Out of the current crop of players, who could be considered famous? There aren't too many of them. Beauden Barrett might be up there, Sonny Bill Williams, Siya Kolisi, maybe Manu Tuilagi? However, unless it's test match day and the athletes are wearing their match kit, 99 per cent of them could walk around the Japanese cities and not be recognised.

They'd only be stared at because they're big and aren't Japanese.

But there is no doubt that I'm currently touring with one of those All Blacks who has cut-through with mums, ratbags, businessmen, and rugby fans in their 40s and 50s.

He is, of course, Andrew Mehrtens.

Richie McCaw is more famous, but it's very difficult to get him to front for anything regarding rugby because he's got a young baby and is in a different world now.

Dan Carter is certainly famous, but Dan is very careful about his brand, so you never get to see the real Dan when the cameras are rolling.

It seems the Teflon might finally be falling off DC, seeing the reaction to his Louis Vuitton rugby ball collaboration .

Mehrts meanwhile has gotten himself recognised, as well as into all kinds of bother, over the years by being his real self.

When he was an All Black he was famous for flipping the bird at the crowd in Pretoria after he kicked the winning goal in a 1999 Super Rugby against the Bulls. He was born in South Africa after his mum and dad's honeymoon extended into a six-year period where his dad Terry played for Natal.

Then there was that time he called the new sponsor Adidas' ball a lemon in 2001.

"I had a really good match, kicked all my goals for the All Blacks, and then turned around half-cut the next morning and let rip," he reflected.

"Let's just say I was already in trouble, and Smithy (Wayne Smith) agreed with me but said I could've handled it better."

And, of course, there was his legendary love of socialising, which apparently had him in hot water with Robbie Deans back in the day when he came back from a summer and hamstring injury with a few extra pounds.

"I used to know all the guys that started the Lone Star, and I was always in the pub with them eating that awesome food and bloody Robbie would drive past and always see me in there. I was so bloody worried that season that he was going to dump me that I actually pulled out my best-ever 3km time trial."

The beauty of travelling with Mehrts on tour is that there is never a dull moment. He's got a line for everything and could well consider a side job as an advertising scriptwriter.

He can go from describing former Crusaders and now Fijian assistant coach Tabai Matson as sounding like he has a mouth full of peanut butter, to saying I love you in 40 languages, to accusing various All Blacks of being able to rattle off, "We don't have to pay" in six different languages.

Mehrts is not perfect, he's first to admit he's far from that. But that's probably what makes him interesting. He, like most rugby players, struggled to find his feet a little outside rugby, although now is in a good space. He's been very disciplined on this trip and actually locks himself in his room because he reckons it's safer for everyone that way.

He's also hooked on fried chicken at the moment and I believe he's already popped on about three extra kgs so far (with four weeks to go too!).

In terms of life after rugby, he's had a career as a foreign exchange manager for BNZ, and now he's working for a company called Maia Financial who fund businesses to purchase specialised equipment they need, hire it to them, and then sell it later.

The commentary is a side gig he does because he loves it. And you can tell he loves it.

Andrew Mehrtens on commentary duties. Photo / Getty

The point is, there needs to be more Mehrts' out there.

If rugby is going to continue to grow, and win more fans, the players have got to be able to treat the interview as though they're talking to a mate. I hope they really savour the moment while it lasts.

I've had a number of great interviews this World Cup with incredible guys who can really talk. Schalk Brits, the midweek captain of the Springboks, is a classic case in point, giving me a hug in the players' corridor before his match, just absolutely loving life at 38, still playing rugby. But I've also had a few that really see the interview as the thing they have to do at the end of the match.

We need rugby players who talk more about who they are, what they're interested in, if they're struggling, and even admit if they absolutely hated the match.

Because we can relate to the guys that are genuine.

There are a couple of teams here now that have really got on board with letting the players be themselves, and I'd put the All Blacks and South Africa as two teams who are leading the way.

The All Blacks, for instance, are absolutely about picking the right moments to relax, to have a beer, to be a joker, just as long as it doesn't compromise them or the team.

So, my standouts so far in terms of big personalities are Brits, David Pocock, TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea.

They are the current players who, like Merhts, have cut-through.

They care, they talk, and they play.

Which in my mind makes better rugby on and off the field.