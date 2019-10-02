COMMENT

There are some rugby players who manage to become famous, not just because they are exceptional players, but also because they've got authentic personalities that they're happy to share.

In today's professional era, at this Rugby World Cup, those kinds of heroes are less common. The pressure of sponsors to be considered, social media trolls ready to pounce, and of course a changing society that is less tolerant of any joke or statement that isn't gender, ethnic or religion-neutral means players don't really express themselves.

Media, of course, are ready to report and add a headline to anything which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.