Wow – who saw this coming?

The Warriors women have produced the best effort in their short history, beating the Brisbane Broncos 10-8 in a thrilling contest.

The Auckland team led the reigning premiers 10-0 at halftime, and defended bravely in the second half to hang on for a memorable win.

The result means the Warriors retain a chance of reaching the grand final next week, but need the Roosters to beat the Dragons on Sunday.

On the surface it was a massive upset.

The Brisbane team has set the standard in the first two seasons of the NRLW, winning six games out of six, including the 2018 grand final, and scoring 27 tries to seven in that span.

No team had really come close to the Queensland side, with their gigantic pack and highly experienced spine.

But the Warriors, at the special venue of the Sydney Cricket Ground, clearly came to play.

Their performance was even more remarkable given the emotional week they have endured.

Coach Luisa Avaiki farewelled her father Motu on Tuesday, and didn't travel for the game, while the mother of centre Honey Hireme, Caryn, lost her brave battle with cancer last Wednesday.

The first half was a remarkable effort, against the formidable Broncos outfit. The Warriors' forwards matched their highly rated opposites, with strong work around the ruck and some heavy contact.

They showed their intent early, with Georgia Hale setting up Madison Bartlett in the fourth minute. The Broncos had chances, but were denied by some resolute defence.

Captain Hale went close to scoring – with the touchdown ruled out for obstruction – before Annetta Nuuausala scored one of the tries of the season. It was a run that reminded of Canberra powerhouse Josh Papali'I, as she showed great footwork and strength to barrel through five defenders from 15 metres out.

Some of that hard work was undone early in the second half. A poor opening set, followed by a penalty, opened the door for Ali Brigginshaw to set up Tamika Upton to cross in the left hand corner.

The Warriors stayed in the match, with a couple of huge hits on defence, but lost their composure for a period, as they struggled to get their fifth tackle kicks away.

That pressure told, with the Broncos crossing through Amy Turner (41st minute). At that stage Brisbane had all the momentum, but the Warriors found extra resolve on defence and finished strongly to secure a famous win.

Warriors 10 (M Bartlett, A Nuuausala tries; A Nicholls goal)

Broncos 8 (T Upton, A Turner tries)

Halftime: 10-0