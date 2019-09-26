COMMENT:

We're now a week into the Rugby World Cup here in Japan and there's been colour, excitement, controversy and excellent displays of skill. Something's still missing, though.

Without denigrating Uruguay's performance in scoring their third and finest World Cup victory when beating Fiji 30-27 at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, a picturesque venue in an area devastated by a tsunami which killed 1300 people in 2011, we're still waiting for a match that will turn this tournament on its head in the manner of Japan's win over South Africa four years ago.

We're still waiting for a proper upset.

The hosts of this tournament may yet find a way to once more make headlines around the world, and it may involve the All Blacks, too, but we'll get to that shortly.

Uruguay's win over Fiji has been called the greatest World Cup upset ever but it's nothing of the sort. It's not even in the top three. Manu Samoa's 16-13 win over Wales in Cardiff in 1991 has to be considered greater as does the same nation's 38-31 victory in 1999 against Wales in the same city.

Jubilant Uruguay players celebrate after defeating Fiji. Photo / World Rugby

Fiji, ranked 10th in the world, faced the 19th-ranked Uruguay (now ranked 17th) four days after their defeat to Australia in Sapporo, a matched defined by its brutality and a casualty list that included their best player Peceli Yato, who suffered a head injury after an illegal hit by Reece Hodge. It was undoubtedly a factor in their loss in Kamaishi.

In Brighton on England's southern coast in 2015, Japan came from behind to beat the Springboks in one of the most thrilling World Cup matches ever played. The game was held on the opening weekend and it served as the equivalent of a starting gun for a tournament which was played out in excellent conditions and notable for its open, attacking, style.

It also set the then Japan coach Eddie Jones up for a plum role with England. And, going by his appearances in advertisements here, Jones, an Australian, remains one of the most popular coaches in Japan.

Where is a genuinely big upset going to come from here? Fiji are probably out of the knockout phase mix now but could do something special in their final pool game against Wales at Oita Stadium, where the All Blacks play Canada on Wednesday. Samoa could give Ireland a fright in Fukuoka on October 12.

Japan after beating Russia. Photo / Photosport

But most eyes will be on the final pool game at this tournament; Japan v Scotland in Yokohama. Japan is ranked ninth in the world, only one place behind Scotland, but given the advantages the Scots have in playing in the Six Nations, a victory by the hosts would be remarkable, even allowing for the lacklustre display from the Scots against Ireland recently.

It could also potentially allow Japan to progress at the expense of Scotland and therefore set them up for a quarter-final clash with the All Blacks six days later on October 19 at Tokyo Stadium.

The All Blacks are the second-favourite team for many Japanese rugby supporters. Japan have never made the knockout phase of a World Cup. The hype around such a match-up would be extraordinary.

Would it suit the All Blacks to play Canada, Namibia, Italy and Japan before a potential semifinal against England? Possibly not. They may prefer to be tested by the more traditional attacking and defensive structures that Scotland would provide, but a Japan v All Blacks quarter-final would help the tournament enormously and the goodwill and support behind the Brave Blossoms would be enormous. It could turn a good tournament into a great one.