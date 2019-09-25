Tonga's under-siege league board is clinging to the belief it can field Israel Folau in internationals this year.

The Tonga National Rugby Leagues says legal advice sought from Australia indicates it does not need international league approval for Folau to play.

With the international season just weeks away, and the Tongan league revolution in danger of collapse through a series of wrangles, no resolution appears in sight.

Folau's attempt to find a team to play for has landed him in the middle of a Tongan league crisis.

Advertisement

Tonga is set to play Great Britain and Australia this year, and also in the World Cup 9s, but up to 30 of their best players are threatening a boycott, demanding the current administrators be sacked.

Their complaints including coach Kristian Woolf being replaced by former Kiwi boss Frank Endacott.

In what is seen as a last ditch power play, the current board has enlisted cross-code star Folau – dumped by Australian rugby over homophobic comments – for their national side.

The overall situation is a shambles with Australian Rugby League commission boss Peter Beattie, Tonga's interim Prime Minister Semisi Sika and the Rugby League International Federation among those getting involved.

Beattie is opposed to Folau's return to league saying his homophobic social media posts do not fit the game's standards.

Prime Minister Sika wants the Tongan league chairman George Kolomatangi and secretary William Edwards removed. He also wants the international board to recognise a temporary administration which will oversee the Tonga side for the rest of this year.

In response, the Tongan board has threatened court action against the Government.

The RLIF has stated it has not been formally asked to consider Folau's eligibility But it has reportedly asked the current Tongan board to stand aside so the money-spinning international can take place with the likes of star players Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo involved.