Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has become the first player in Warriors' history to win the club's player of the year award across three successive years.

The 26-year-old fullback followed his successes in 2017 and 2018 with another brilliant campaign this season to claim the top gong at the club's annual awards on Tuesday night in Auckland.

The result was no surprise, as Tuivasa-Sheck was in a league of his own this year, often finding ways to shine even when his team struggled.

After being awarded the inaugural Simon Mannering Medal last year, Tuivasa-Sheck went on to become the first Warriors player to win the Dally M Medal as the NRL's player of the year.

Tuivasa-Sheck is again in contention for that honour this year, though the Warriors lack of success (they only won nine games) will affect his chances.

But in many statistical categories the Warriors' captain topped his exceptional deeds in 2018.

After averaging 17.7 runs and 178.4 metres a game last year, his numbers increased to 21.2 runs and 206.1 metres a game in 2019. His tackle breaks count was up from 112 to 136, off loads from 31 to 37, try assists from eight to 10 and line breaks from 13 to 14. He also scored seven tries this year (three in 2018).

Across the regular season he topped all players in the NRL for most runs (488) and metres (4741). He was second for most tackle breaks and third for most kick return metres.

Since missing most of the 2016 season through injury, Tuivasa-Sheck has set rare standards and missed only four of a possible 73 games.

The other finalists for the player of the year were Leeson Ah Mau, Blake Green, Peta Hiku and Ken Maumalo. Tuivasa-Sheck also took out the people's choice award, ahead of Ah Mau, Maumalo and Jazz Tevaga.

Chanel Harris-Tavita was a standout choice for NRL Rookie of the year, and is one of the brightest prospects to emerge at the club in years.

Adam Pompey collected the Canterbury Cup player of the year while Blake Ayshford was named the Canterbury Cup team man of the year.

Warriors' Football operations manager Dan Floyd was named the club person of the year while Dave and Lorraine McKee, who fly to every home game from Christchurch, were recognised as the Sir Peter Leitch Members of the Year.

2019 Warriors Awards

Sir Peter Leitch Members of the Year: Dave and Lorraine McKee

People's Choice Award: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Canterbury Cup team man of the year: Blake Ayshford

NRL rookie of the year: Chanel Harris-Tavita

Club person of the year: Dan Floyd

Clubman of the year: Jazz Tevaga

Canterbury Cup player of the year: Adam Pompey

NRL player of the year: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck