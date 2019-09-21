Recently-crowned New Zealand Horse of the Year Melody Belle made it Group 1 victory No 8 in emphatic fashion when she dominated her rivals in the Group 1 Windsor Park Plate (1600m) at Hastings.

The Jamie Richards-trained 5-year-old repeated her deeds of last season when she took out yesterday's feature event after capturing the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) on the first day of the Bostock New Zealand Spring Carnival for the second year in a row.

No horse has ever completed the Hawke's Bay Triple Crown with a subsequent win in the Group 1 Livamol Classic (2040m) on the last day of the carnival, with Melody Belle's connections now focused on having their champion mare become the first to achieve the feat.

"That was just amazing and her eighth Group 1 win," Fortuna Melody Belle syndicate manager John Gavin said.

"Words fail me really, as it was just fantastic.

"We are humbled about the opportunity [to win the Triple Crown] as we have seen some really good horses such as Starcraft and Seachange fail, so it is a great honour and a privilege to be able to come and have a go at that occasion."

A perfect ride from Opie Bosson set the platform for the performance as he guided Melody Belle into a perfect one out position in behind the early speed before unleashing her at the top of the straight.

Bosson unleashed the brakes at the 300m and the mare bolted clear, easing down to win untouched by three lengths from a game Sultan Of Swing, who chased her hard, and Mongolian Marshal, who also finished off well for third.

Bosson was in awe of the Commands mare as he described the ease of the victory.

"She's just amazing, right from when she was a 2-year-old and on to now," he said.

"It's been an amazing job by Jamie and the whole team at Te Akau, for what they have done, and for her to keep winning the way she has.

"She's just got that will to win and doesn't know when to say never. Every time she goes out, she gives you 110 per cent."

- NZ Racing Desk