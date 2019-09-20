Champion trainer Andrew Forsman thinks the bookies have got the market wrong for today's $200,000 Windsor Park Plate at Hastings.

Not that Forsman disagrees with their very short quote for Melody Belle in the second group one of the season, more how the TAB assessors rate the horses behind her, namely the pair he trains with senior partner Murray Baker.

Melody Belle is the $1.65 favourite today to defend the 1600m title she won last year but as much as punters love the wonderful mare plenty will be put off shopping at those odds in a Group One with so many new formlines.

The Baker-Forsman team have third favourite Cutadeel ($11) and Mongolian Marshal ($23) in the race and Forsman says he can't split the pair. "The way the race stacks up with the draws and their recent work they are about equal chances," says Forsman.

Which becomes a lot more interesting when you factor in Cutadeel is paying $2.70 for a place and Mongolian Marshal $4.20 to run top three in a race where punters might be keen to shop in the place market because of the favourite's odds.

Cutadeel was comprehensive when beautifully ridden in his comeback race at Hastings three weeks ago, no small feat winning an open class mile fresh up.

But Forsman isn't downplaying his performance as much as pointing out Mongolian Marshal's claims.

"People might think of him as a stayer because he won the Waikato Cup last year but we are more thinking he is a miler or 2000m horse," he explains.

"He was really good in his resumption at Ellerslie two weeks ago and from barrier one he might sit just off the speed. So he can definitely run in the money. But obviously Melody Belle is going to hard to beat."

It is impossible to go past the favourite after she came from near last to win the Tarzino and she is perfectly suited by the mile and weight-for-age so if she performs to her peak, as trainer Jamie Richards expects, she should win again.

But the Baker-Forsman pair, Vigor Winner, Hello It's Me, Shadows Cast and Wyndspelle have all performed well enough or exude enough potential to suggest the race is still worth running before they simply hand the trophy over.

After their slow start to the season the Baker-Forsman stable start to roll out more guns this weekend, with last season's Sires' Produce runner-up Aretha kicking off in the $70,000 Gold Trail Stakes. Running second in one of our only two group one juvenile events would usually be good enough to see Aretha start pretty short in a fillies-only race but the Gold Trail looks as good as any colts race we will see early this season.

"She is ready and working well so we are sure she will go well but there are some good fillies in here. But she can definitely win," says Forsman.

While the Cambridge pair have at least place chances in the group one in New Zealand their best miler resumes in a A$500,000 group one at Caulfield and Forsman says Madison County can shock a few people.

"I think a lot of people over there see him as a better stayer because he finished second in the ATC Derby but that was a case of him getting the trip because it was against his own age group," he offers.

"We think a mile and up to 2000m will be his peak distances this campaign but from a good draw he can run well today even over 1400m."

The stable also has VRC contender Long Jack in a A$135,000 three-year-old mile at Caulfield and after an impressive seasonal debut on the Ballarat synthetic track he is favourite even though he might get back in the small field.\

Can't miss races

3.20pm: $70,000 Gold Trail Stakes, Hastings.

4.05pm: A$200,000 Tea Rose Stakes, Randwick.

4.14pm: $50,000 Canterbury Belle Stakes, Riccarton.

4.30pm: $200,000 Windsor Park Plate, Hastings.

5.55pm: A$500,000 Optic White Stakes, Randwick.

6.15pm: A$500,000 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes, Caulfield.

