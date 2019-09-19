As much as the Springboks have telegraphed their intentions about how they will play in their Rugby World Cup opener, so too have the All Blacks.

Picking Sevu Reece is essentially what gives the game away: it's that decision alone which confirms the commitment the All Blacks are making to an all-out attack game at this World Cup.

Reece is unorthodox, he's unpredictable and he's unbelievably good at conjuring something from nothing. He's the man everyone has come to love watching play as no one ever knows what he'll deliver.

Nothing is impossible with him and not one defence this

