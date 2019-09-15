Parramatta have romped into an elimination semifinal showdown with the Melbourne Storm on Saturday after humiliating the Brisbane Broncos in a 58-0 rout at Bankwest Stadium.

The loss was the biggest defeat ever inflicted on the Broncos by the Eels, eclipsing a 68-22 win in 2007, was the biggest ever finals loss in Broncos history, taking over from a 40-0 rout at the hands of the Storm again in 2007 and was also the biggest ever margin in a finals game ever, besting Newtown's 48-point win over St George in 1944.

When Daniel Alvaro crossed for a rare try in the final minute the humiliation was complete as Brisbane slumped to the biggest loss in the club's 32-year history.

As if to rub further salt into the wound Manu Ma'u kicked the final two points in his final game for the Eels at home, his kicking technique was far from convincing but it didn't matter.

Advertisement

What's amazing is it should have been even worse for Brisbane because Mitchell Moses missed five shots at goal, kicking seven of 11 conversions and missing a relatively easy penalty goal.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold was a shattered man in his press conference.

"I'm really disappointed and embarrassed," Seibold said.

"I'll wear it - I am coach of the club so it's my responsibility."

Seibold stopped short of issuing an apology to Brisbane fans though, refusing to when asked if he would in his press conference.

While the Broncos were beyond bad the Eels were near flawless in the rout.

Cult hero winger Maika Sivo bagged himself a try scoring double as the crowd chanted his name, Moses did the same, his first try one of the best individual efforts of the season as he evoked memories of Broncos legend Allan Langer, kicking for himself with a grubber and scoring.

Dylan Brown also got a double for himself in the dominant performance with Blake Ferguson, Michael Jennings, Alvaro, Tepai Moeroa and Shaun Lane also scoring tries.

Advertisement

For the Broncos there was even more drama potentially looming with Origin forward Joe Ofahengaue put on report for a nasty high shot on Blake Ferguson, that nearly smashed the star winger's nose all over again.

For the Eels a date with Melbourne at AAMI Park next Saturday night awaits.