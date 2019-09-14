Having fun – and hardened All Blacks opening themselves up to being "vulnerable" by asking for help - are among tactics the team will employ to handle the white-hot pressure at the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks will launch their Webb Ellis Cup defence next Saturday, amid the weight of expectation from millions of All Blacks' fans.

Few New Zealanders operate in a work environment with as much public scrutiny as the All Blacks.

And six days out from the start of their campaign, assistant coach Ian Foster has given a wide-ranging insight into the All Blacks' camp on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.