One of the Breakers most successful basketballers has left the club, again.

Dillon Boucher, 44, has stood down as general manager after three seasons in the role, since taking over from Richard Clarke in 2016.

With the 2019/20 season just over a month away, the timing could be seen as inconvenient, but Breakers owner Matt Walsh speaking with Radio Sport Breakfast this morning said "He didn't really look at it that way" instead, talking about the legacy that Boucher will leave behind at the franchise.

"He's been a great co-worker and I will miss having him around the office," he said.

Boucher was part of the Breakers side that won the famous three championships in a row, finishing with 13 combined championships in New Zealand and Australia. His number 24 jersey was retired by the club.

Walsh didn't go to any reason as to why Boucher was leaving, "basically what it came down to was that he was ready for a new challenge".

Boucher who played for a number of other clubs including the Perth Wildcats and Brisbane Bullets bringing up over 400 NBL games in the process had been groomed for the general manager role since 2013 where he worked alongside Clarke to gain his experience.

The club won't look to immediately replace him, instead deciding to "reassess what exactly they want from the role, absorbing it within the organisation.

Breakers imports Scotty Hopson, Ater Majok, RJ Hampton, Chris Obekpa and Sek Henry. Photo / Photosport

There is a lot of hype around the Breakers this season with their new signings and vision for the club helping to shape them as real contenders for the upcoming season.

The talented RJ Hampton has been doing his best to promote the club recently meeting with All Blacks legend Michael Jones, along with other recruits presenting him with a jersey.

The Breakers head to the USA to take on the Memphis Grizzlies and Steven Adams' Oklahoma City Thunder in preseason matches, before tipping off their season proper against the Sydney Kings on October 18.