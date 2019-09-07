Veteran hooker Issac Luke has confirmed his days in the Warriors jersey are over.

Within minutes of the Warriors' season-ending match in Canberra – where they upset the Raiders 24-20 – Luke posted on social media that he wouldn't be back at the Mt Smart Stadium-based team for the 2020 season.

"Things didn't look work out but a lot of lessons learnt. Wishing the club all the best," he wrote.

The 32-year-old first signed for the Warriors in 2016.

Advertisement

Have loved our time here with the @NZWarriors

The club isn’t far from doing some great things. from me and my family we thank NZ and the Warrios for giving us a chance. Things didn’t work out but a lot of lessons learnt. Wishing the club all the best. Ka aroha tino nui. #bully pic.twitter.com/FaH2aobEzD — issac luke (@issacluke_14) September 7, 2019

But despite his big billing and initial lucrative contract, he has failed to live up to high expectations from fans; especially given the form he showed for his previous club, South Sydney.

Last weekend the Herald on Sunday reported that Manly could be set to target Luke as a potential replacement for Apisai Koroisau, who is heading to Penrith.

Luke's manager Bruce Sharrock confirmed the Sea Eagles have expressed an interest in the 43-test Kiwi.

"They see him playing a role there, both as a player and in helping guide the young guys," Sharrock told the Herald on Sunday.

The Tigers have also been linked with Luke. They lack depth in the position after Robbie Farah's retirement and a serious knee injury to Jacob Liddle, while coach Michael Maguire has a established relationship with Luke from their long spell together at South Sydney, which included the 2014 NRL title.

Luke made his last home appearance for the New Zealand club in last Friday night's 31-10 loss to the Rabbitohs.

After the match, Warriors coach Stephen Kearney admitted Luke's chances of being at Mt Smart next year were remote but said he still had much to contribute at NRL level.

"When he is playing well and playing his best footy, he is an asset for any footy team. But he has to be at his best," Kearney said. "He's been a wonderful servant for the footy club and for rugby league."

Advertisement

Luke said after the match: "I loved my time here, always loved New Zealand. If it ends up I have to find somewhere else, so be it. Our little family is happy to move on. If I have to go to Australia to play, I'll put my hand up."