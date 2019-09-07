Warriors 24

Raiders 20

The Warriors' capacity to achieve the unexpected has happened again, with a shock 24-20 win over the Raiders.

After a season with a lot more rocks than diamonds, the visitors produced an unlikely gem in Canberra.

A late Blake Green try sealed the result, after the Warriors had trailed 24-12 with 13 minutes to play.

Though the Raiders rested four frontline players, they were still overwhelming favourites, and looked on course when they led 16-12 at halftime and had the benefit of a strong wind in the second half.

But the Warriors demonstrated the resilence that has been absent for much of 2019, and earned the result with late tries to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Green.

It means that Issac Luke ends his Warriors stint on a high, and the team has something positive to reflect on after a difficult year.

After a series of mostly sub standard performances over the last six weeks, the Warriors found another gear, though the reshuffled Raiders looked like they had their minds on the finals next week.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who is the only man in the competition to run more than 4000 metres this year, was brilliant, especially in the final quarter.

Jazz Tevaga did plenty of work and Taane Milne was heavily involved on his Warriors debut.

When the two teams met this time last year, the Warriors were flying, having already booked a finals spot for the first time since 2011. The scenario on Saturday was very different, with the Auckland team playing only for pride.

The Raiders were without four key players, including Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Jordan Rapana, as coach Ricky Stuart opted to freshen up players ahead of the playoffs.

Milne was brought in after David Fusitu'a was a late scratching, for his first NRL match since August 2017.

After a promising start on a chilly afternoon, the Warriors conceded a soft try. It's been an unfortunate feature of their year, as Elliott Whitehead tapped back a grubber that appeared to be going dead.

The Warriors' defenders had switched off, leaving Sebastian Kris to force the ball under no pressure.

Playing with a gale behind them, the Warriors regrouped, helped by consecutive penalties, before a short Green pass put Lachlan Burr over.

Ten minutes later the Warriors found profit down the left edge again, as Adam Pompey showed good strength to force his way over, after being put outside his man by Adam Blair.

A solo charge from the 118kg Josh Papalii – who showed remarkable athleticism for such a big man – tied up the scores, as he powered through four Warriors defenders.

Josh Hodgson's try seconds before halftime was a great piece of deception, as the Warriors expected a field goal attempt, but again also exhibited their capacity to switch off at crucial times.

The Raiders were expected to accelerate away in the second half, but it never really happened, as the Warriors hung tough, helped by an impressive try saving tackle from Isaiah Papalii.

Michael Oldfield blazed down the wing to extend the Raiders' lead in the 53rd minute, but they couldn't go on with it.

A possible Milne try was scratched by the bunker in a curious decision, where the video officials found an indiscretion that no one else could really see, before Tuivasa-Sheck finished off one of the tries of the season.

The fullback started and finished a remarkable 14 pass move, that spanned both touchlines as almost every Warriors' player touched the ball, before Tuivasa-Sheck whistled over near the posts.

There was more to come, as Green dummied and stepped his way over with four minutes to play, and the team was good enough to hang on to their lead.

Warriors 24 (L Burr, A Pompey, R Tuivasa-Sheck, B Green tries; I Luke 4 goals)

Raiders 20 (S Kris, J Papalii, J Hodgson, M Oldfield tries; J Croker 2 goals)

Halftime: 12-16

