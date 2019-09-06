This week on the Stoked Podcast we were lucky enough to be joined by New Zealand ski royalty, and one of the shreddiest people we know - Jess Hotter. Hotter recently qualified for the world's most elite freeride ski tour - if you're unfamiliar with exactly what that means, see the video above. Mostly it involves launching oneself off a mountain in the most controlled manner possible, as insane (and it is) as that sounds.

Hotter explained to us how she tried a backflip in her first competition of the year, the first-ever attempted by a female skier in the location, and although it "exploded" she's still all good.

In her second competition of the year, she found herself atop the podium - others weren't so lucky.

It's ok kids she is fine - in fact more than fine - EPIC Jennie Symons Tomohawk! Edit Jason Beacham for Winter Games NZ Posted by The North Face Frontier on Monday, 2 September 2019

Hotter's season is only just getting started, so stay tuned to the Stoked podcast for all the information you need on her Freeride World Tour debut, as well as the massive contingent on the men's side of the draw.

