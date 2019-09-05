Three-year-old gelding Caithness Kid will get his first opportunity at stakes level when he lines up in the Listed HS Dyke Wanganui Guineas (1340m) tomorrow.

The son of Keeper put in an eye-catching run late to win his first-up run at Matamata last week although trainer Karen Nicholson believes he still has a bit to learn.

"I felt he was still a little bit green and a little bit hesitant," she said. "I thought they would be a bit quick for him, but he just settles naturally. It's quite uncanny really.



Nicholson believes Caithness Kid, who has drawn barrier eight in the nine horse field, will handle stepping up to 1340m for the first time, but does hold concerns over the weather.

"I am sure he will go the distance, but the weather forecast is not that flash."

Advertisement

- NZ Racing Desk