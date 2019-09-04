In the latest offering as part of its exclusive new partnership with Sky TV, NZME is broadcasting the weekly show New Zealand Press Box.

The popular sports news programme will be streamed live on nzherald.co.nz and simulcast on Radio Sport from 8pm.

Hosted by Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and now in its second season, New Zealand Press Box has been a fan favourite since its debut last year - debating the major issues and unpacking the big calls.

Tonight's episode sees the panel of Nathan Rarere, Rikki Swannell, Andrew Gourdie, Miles Davis and Richie Blackmore tackle the New Zealand Warriors, who are set to conclude a disappointing season this weekend, and are currently in the midst of an ownership feud.

Advertisement

Issac Luke reflects after a loss to the Rabbitohs. Photo / Photosport

Watch and listen live as the panel discuss also discuss New Zealand rowing, on the back of a mixed return at the world championships in Austria.

The Kiwi women rowers shone, taking a record four gold medals, but the men struggled, qualifying only five boats for the Olympics. The failure of the men's eight to qualify for Tokyo has once again put the spotlight on the future of Mahe Drysdale and Hamish Bond, both of whom may have to push for a seat in a new boat for 2020.

Also on the agenda is the efforts of five major sporting organisations to get junior participation numbers back up. New Zealand Cricket, NZ Football, Hockey NZ, Netball NZ and NZ Rugby announced the signing of a statement of intent to make major changes to the way kids play sport.

The proposed measures of changing the competitive mindset so it is more inclusive and not solely focused on winning was quickly addressed by critics including double Olympic gold medallist rower Eric Murray, who said competitiveness was a part of life, and sport should reflect that.

However, leading child development expert and Neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis has heaped praise on the campaign, slamming the idea that competitive sport was crucial to a child's learning.

Follow all the discussion in the live stream above, with the show starting at 8.00pm.