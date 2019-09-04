The Warriors' position in the NRL should come into question according to an Australian critic who claims the club have "done nothing in 25 years".

The NRL reportedly plans on adding another Brisbane-based side with the likes of the Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles' all under speculation as teams which could make way for a second side.

However, speaking on Fox Sport's Back Page Brisbane Courier Mail chief sports writer Robert Craddock pointed the allegation at the Warriors and said their spot in the competition should also be in the firing line.

"They've done nothing in 25 years," he said.

Coach Stephen Kearney. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors currently sit 14th of 16 on the NRL ladder and will finish their 2019 season no higher than 12th after another disappointing year, with their final match of the season against the Raiders in Canberra on Saturday.

Earlier today, Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney admitted his team simply "weren't good enough" this year, with some shortcomings in key areas.

Kearney also said the Auckland team needed to make adjustments to many areas of their game ahead of next season, and conceded that few players would give themselves a pass mark for 2019.

"It's an easy line to use but I just don't reckon we were good enough," said Kearney. "It's a simple line but there are obviously layers to it. We had enough games where we had the winning and losing of the game in the balance and we weren't good enough, whether it was game management or execution.

"[Overall] we need to commit to being better. If you ask the players to give themselves a pass mark, over the course of the whole year, I don't know if there would be many that would be able to say 'I've got a tick'."

