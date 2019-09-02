It takes a lot to keep Cooper Cronk out of a football game – the Aussie league great even played last year's grand final despite a major shoulder injury.

But Cronk's one-year-old son Lennox laid the famous footballer low, inflicting a freak injury which forced Cronk to miss the Sydney Roosters' latest match against the Penrith Panthers.

Cronk jnr got a little too excited during a story reading session, causing the corner of the book to strike his dad in an eye.

The injury was bad enough to cause Cronk to miss the comfortable win over the Panthers at the Sydney Cricket ground, nrl.com reported.

Two Kiwis have been involved in the most famous cases of league 'kidastrophes'.

Souths forward David Kidwell had his 2007 season ended by a knee injury, after trying to sidestep his two year old daughter at an Easter barbecue.

And Bulldogs forward Greg Eastwood wrenched an ankle in 2011 after standing on his son's toy while getting out of bed.