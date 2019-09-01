The Warriors ownership ruckus will make it even harder for the club to lure good players from Australia.

That's the call from former Kiwis captain and league commentator Richie Barnett, as Autex Industries attempts to take over full ownership from the Auckland Rugby League.

It has been a dreadful month or so for the club, the team suffering a series of drubbings and plummeting to third last as they prepare to face the high flying Raiders in their final match.

Added to that, chief executive Cameron George publicly accused players of not trying, a statement which led to a rebuke for the CEO from coach Steve Kearney. And now the ownership battle.

The Warriors have been linked to a number of players such as Brisbane prop Matt Lodge this year but have yet to land a signature.

Barnett believes the Carlaw Heritage Trust wants to quit their two thirds stake having "probably lost $3m already".

"It's not looking great," Barnett told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

"Autex want a harder approach. I don't think it would be a bad thing.

"I'm more concerned how it is going to look for the club period. They struggle to get players over here…now with this in mind as well, it makes it more difficult.

"I was involved in stuff like that too. I was close to signing with the Warriors years ago when I was with the Roosters.

"But why would someone move to a club which is struggling and their performance is not up to scratch. That is why they struggle to get players over here."

Api Koroisau...chose battling Panthers over the wobbly Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Manly hooker Api Koroisau is the latest player to turn the Warriors down, signing for Penrith over the weekend.

The Warriors also missed out on Brisbane No. 9 Jake Turpin, as they try to replace the unwanted Issac Luke.

NRL.com reports that the Warriors and Bulldogs - who also wanted Koroisau - will chase Newcastle and Kiwis hooker Danny Levi.