The Manly Sea Eagles could target off-contract Warriors hooker Issac Luke.

The Brookvale club, fifth on the NRL ladder, have identified Luke as a possible solution to bolster their hooking stocks, with their front line No 9 Apisai Koroisau moving to the Panthers next season.

Manly have young gun Manase Fainu waiting in the wings but see Luke as an option for 2020.

Luke's manager Bruce Sharrock confirmed the Sea Eagles have expressed an interest in the 43-test Kiwi.

"They see him playing a role there, both as a player and in helping guide the young guys," Sharrock told the Herald on Sunday.

The Tigers have also been linked with Luke. They lack depth in the position after Robbie Farah's retirement and a serious knee injury to Jacob Liddle, while coach Michael Maguire has a established relationship with Luke from their long spell together at South Sydney, which included the 2014 NRL title.

The 32-year-old Luke likely made his last home appearance for the New Zealand club in Friday night's 31-10 loss to the Rabbitohs.

After the match, Warriors coach Stephen Kearney admitted Luke's chances of being at Mt Smart next year were remote but said he still had much to contribute at NRL level.

"When he is playing well and playing his best footy, he is an asset for any footy team. But he has to be at his best," said Kearney. "He's been a wonderful servant for the footy club and for rugby league."

Luke was philosophical about his situation.

"I loved my time here, always loved New Zealand," said Luke. "If it ends up I have to find somewhere else, so be it. Our little family is happy to move on. If I have to go to Australia to play, I'll put my hand up."

Luke arrived ahead of the 2016 season along with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck but struggled for consistency in his first two seasons. But he showed his true colours last year and was one of the major contributors in the historic run to the finals. He said his favourite Mt Smart memory as a Warrior was the final round match in 2018, when Simon Mannering celebrated his 300th NRL game.

"All the lights were out when we walked out and I was like 'what the hell's going on?' I've had a fair bit to do with him, I played with him in under-18s. To be part of that special game was pretty cool."

The 270-game NRL veteran remains available for the Kiwis, though Storm youngster Brandon Smith has locked down the No 9 jersey for now, a key part of Maguire's reign so far.

"He [Maguire] knows I would put up my hand," said Luke. "It's been shown with Madge that he has been able to get some good qualities out of my game and he has done that with the New Zealand team, too."

Friday night's game was Luke's second after serving a three-match suspension. He helped make some inroads around the ruck in the first half before a head knock in the second saw him leave the field for a concussion assessment. He returned but couldn't spark a comeback as the Sydney team scored 17 unanswered points after halftime.

"You can't fault the effort, guess that's the only thing you can feel happy about," said Luke. "We knew we were in the game, just had to get the possession come our way. [But] when you frontload your energy somewhere in the game, it's going to get you at some point and they capitalised."